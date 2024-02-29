Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

