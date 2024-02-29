Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 3,000 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $330.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.64. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

