BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Altman purchased 108,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares in the company, valued at $255,505.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,896,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCardia by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 50.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Price Performance

Shares of BCDA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

