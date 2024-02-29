Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 806.1% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Biofrontera stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the second quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

