BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, a growth of 885.3% from the January 31st total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGLC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

