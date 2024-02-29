Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.14

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.14 and last traded at C$16.87, with a volume of 19209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$916.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

