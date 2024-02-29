Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) Short Interest Up 109.5% in February

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the January 31st total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bit Brother Trading Up 71.9 %
Shares of BETS opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $1,620.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80.
Bit Brother Company Profile
