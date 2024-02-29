Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Blue Bird worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Price Performance

BLBD opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Bird

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,619,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock valued at $204,524,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.