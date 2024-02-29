Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.25

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 10799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

