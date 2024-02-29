Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $149.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

