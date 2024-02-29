Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $173.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $176.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

