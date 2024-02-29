Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Braze by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Braze by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,690.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,690.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.