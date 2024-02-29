Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BHF stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $59.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 129,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

