Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BHF stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $59.21.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.
BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
