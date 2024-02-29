Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

BHFAL stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

