Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 48.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

