Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 396,700 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $261,210.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

About Bullfrog AI

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

