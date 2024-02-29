Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Bumble Trading Down 14.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.78. Bumble has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

