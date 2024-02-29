BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 277,541 shares during the last quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

