Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 1,454 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDNS opened at $300.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

