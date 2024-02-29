Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.12.

NYSE CPT opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

