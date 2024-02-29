Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel Sells 14,815 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10.

Cameco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.62. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.18. The company has a market cap of C$24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.11.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.