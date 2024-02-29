Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 991,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $6,887,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CNI opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

