Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

