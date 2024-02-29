Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $65.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

