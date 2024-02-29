Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

MRVL opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.