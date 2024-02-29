Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 625,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,018,000 after buying an additional 73,459 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.