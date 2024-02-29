Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

