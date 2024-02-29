Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHY. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,541,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

