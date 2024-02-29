Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 414 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $114.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

