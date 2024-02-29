Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

