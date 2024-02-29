Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 347.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

