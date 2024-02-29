Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 140,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $215,935,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Baxter International by 286.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $427,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.7 %

BAX stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

