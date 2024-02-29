Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

