Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $185.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

