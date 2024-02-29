Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

