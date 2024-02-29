Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

