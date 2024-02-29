Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

