Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.