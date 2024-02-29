Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $111,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.