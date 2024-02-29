Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $688,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $1,975,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

