Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

SYF stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

