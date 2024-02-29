Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $79,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 8,580.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

