Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $83,000 Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.85. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,249 shares of company stock valued at $927,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

