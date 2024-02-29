Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

