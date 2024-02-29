Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 68.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 460,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

