Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $93,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $193.95.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

