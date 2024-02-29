Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Generac by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 28.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

