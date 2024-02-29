Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 437.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

