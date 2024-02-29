Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -287.10%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.