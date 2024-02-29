Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.03.

Okta Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.